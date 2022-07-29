Quick Hits: Off Day for McCaffrey, Thoughts on Xavier Woods + More

Finally seeing Xavier Woods at practice

"Xavier Woods is doing a fantastic job. You can tell he's a veteran player. He knows a lot. Definitely going to bring a lot to our defense. It's the little things too. It's the communication. It's after the play discussing what he saw. His confidence will be felt by everybody."

Christian McCaffrey not practicing today

"We have a plan and I don't want to get too much in the plan but four days in a row I didn't want him to do so he had two hard days, down day today, and he'll go tomorrow."

What he's learned about Baker Mayfield

"He's got a lot of juice and energy. He's a worker. Sam [Darnold] makes a nice throw, he's the first guy screaming 'yes', same thing for Sam. That whole quarterback room is rooting for each other to play well."

Rashard Higgins' presence

"He's a professional. He's a really smart football player, really good hands. Had a lot of production at Cleveland when you watch him he made a lot of big plays.

"Yeah, I think when you sit in that room you got guys that have played multiple years that are a bunch of pros and you've got a pro like Rashard that does everything right, so you have no excuse to not do everything right because you see it every day."

