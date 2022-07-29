Skip to main content

Quick Hits: Off Day for McCaffrey, Thoughts on Xavier Woods + More

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule met with the media Friday after practice.

Finally seeing Xavier Woods at practice

"Xavier Woods is doing a fantastic job. You can tell he's a veteran player. He knows a lot. Definitely going to bring a lot to our defense. It's the little things too. It's the communication. It's after the play discussing what he saw. His confidence will be felt by everybody."

Christian McCaffrey not practicing today

"We have a plan and I don't want to get too much in the plan but four days in a row I didn't want him to do so he had two hard days, down day today, and he'll go tomorrow."

What he's learned about Baker Mayfield

"He's got a lot of juice and energy. He's a worker. Sam [Darnold] makes a nice throw, he's the first guy screaming 'yes', same thing for Sam. That whole quarterback room is rooting for each other to play well."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rashard Higgins' presence

"He's a professional. He's a really smart football player, really good hands. Had a lot of production at Cleveland when you watch him he made a lot of big plays.

"Yeah, I think when you sit in that room you got guys that have played multiple years that are a bunch of pros and you've got a pro like Rashard that does everything right, so you have no excuse to not do everything right because you see it every day."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18747731_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Brady Christensen's Role is Still Undetermined

By Schuyler Callihan8 hours ago
USATSI_18724183_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Fantasy Stock Rising for Panthers WRs?

By Schuyler Callihan9 hours ago
USATSI_18753117_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers Plan to Keep Three Quarterbacks

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago
USATSI_18752974_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: QB Reps, Andre Roberts, Adding a DE, Early Impressions of O-Line

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
USATSI_18752977_168388579_lowres
GM Report

All Panthers Training Camp Notebook: Recap of Day 2

By Schuyler CallihanJul 28, 2022 3:12 PM EDT
USATSI_15085742_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Fitterer is Making Calls to Free Agent Defensive Linemen

By Schuyler CallihanJul 28, 2022 9:37 AM EDT
USATSI_18747735_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Darnold Explains Relationship with Mayfield & Why He Never Demanded a Trade

By Schuyler CallihanJul 28, 2022 9:26 AM EDT
USATSI_18753001_168388579_lowres
GM Report

All Panthers Training Camp Notebook: Recap of Day 1

By Schuyler CallihanJul 27, 2022 4:57 PM EDT