Quick Hits: Overcoming Change, Meaningful December Football, Foreman Update + More

Injury update on RB D'Onta Foreman

"Not really concerned about him. He had an opportunity to be able to heal up over the bye week. We'll see exactly where he is tomorrow."

If DE Henry Anderson will play Sunday

"I'm hoping so. It really just depends on his progress. We cleared him today. He looked good moving around. He's been doing some other things before he hit the field today. We'll see exactly where he is in the latter part of the week."

How Geno Smith has resurrected his career

"He's playing at an elite level. Some consider him to be in the running for the MVP. I think he's doing a tremendous job orchestrating and running that offense. They do a great job of moving him outside the pocket. The one thing that I see that he does well is that when he gets outside, he's not looking to run. He still has his eyes down the field and trying to make that throw."

Playing a meaningful game in December

"Our approach has always been the next game. You want to play your best football in December. That's always been the case. And this is an opportunity for us to go against what many consider to be a playoff team, which I feel they are as well. On the road, hostile environment, so we'll exactly how we pair up."

How Sam Darnold looked today

"I thought he looked pretty good today. Moving around, throwing the ball well. Again, really trying to operate the offense under the conditions with the crowd noise, so I thought he did a pretty good job today."

The team being able to overcome all the changes

"I think our guys have really done a tremendous job not allowing it get in the way and whatever it may be. It could be weather, it could be all kinds of stuff outside in their personal life. We got to find ways to be professionals to refocus and come and do our jobs. These guys have done a tremendous job of blocking out those things and performing well.

