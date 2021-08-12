Quick Hits: Paradis Injury Update, Offensive Struggles, Left Tackle Play + More

RE: If offense's struggles were on Darnold's shoulders today

"I wouldn't put too much on Sam today. I thought Sam was the least of our problems. I thought Sam was good. A: We weren't always winning and B: Just not precise, what we want it to be. We'll correct it tonight and come out tomorrow and look much sharper. I thought Sam protected the football and we were a play or two away from a couple of deep balls so we just got to connect on those."

RE: Severity of Matt Paradis' injury

"He warmed up, he was going to try to go. He's just got some discomfort he's working through in his back -- he should be fine."

RE: If anything stood out at left tackle

"Not really. It's still hard to tell. I think we protected the quarterback pretty well except for a couple of pressures. I was frustrated with some things today but I didn't really notice that as something that bothered me. It's like anything else, it probably wasn't perfect we just got to keep repping it and tomorrow will be a great day for us to look back at the tape and come back better tomorrow."

RE: Benefits of joint practices

"It's something new, a different venue, a different practice. You can be hesitant but that doesn't work in football. You've got to show up and be the aggressors. One of the reasons we wanted to get away is because you look at our training camp and you're in Wofford then you're back to Bank of America for Fan Fest, then back to Wofford, then here, I want our guys to get used to preparing for chaos. Everything is just not going to be spoonfed for you. It's been a couple of days since we practiced and our guys have to understand that when we come out here we're the Carolina Panthers and we have to play to that standard and that's one of the reasons I wanted to bring them here to draw some of that out of them. I thought early on offense we were sort of hesitant. I thought guys like Christian [McCaffrey] got really upset about that and brought the group along but it has to be way better."

