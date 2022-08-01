Quick Hits: Passing Rushing Need, Horn Returns, Guardian Caps + More

Jaycee Horn returning

"Once the soreness went down, the doctors felt like we could begin to ramp him up. So we took him off PUP, let him do individual, and it'll be a day-by-day process until he's full go."

Quarterbacks today

"Today, Sam took the ones and Baker took the twos. There's two parts to that. Sometimes you're playing with players that are a little more experienced when you're with the ones. You're also playing against players that are more experienced. We're not looking at any one day for this. It's really over time and each guy on this team has a different thing they're working on. Both quarterbacks having different things that they're working on at different times. We'll take each day and try to get some improvement. I think both guys are doing a good job with that."

Guardian caps

"I've really had no one player say anything to me about the guardian caps. If I go back to my second or third year at Temple, I put the guardian caps on our team. I think the second or third year at Baylor, I put the Vicis helmet on our team. I always believe in utilizing technology to advance these players. Anything we can do to lower the impact to a player's brain is important to do. We've had no pushback and hopefully it'll be really beneficial for us."

Adding a pass rusher

"I think it's still so early. We're rushing the ball really well. Our ability to rush the passer I can feel on the field. We've got great get off. Really, to me, right now, it's can we strike and play our gap and all that? I've been pleased so far. I haven't seen anything that raises alarms to me. I think that's a good group for us. It's a strength for us."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.