Quick Hits: Pittsburgh's QBs, DJ Moore's Status, Darnold Talk + More

Pittsburgh QB situation

"I know we're talking about the quarterback [Kenny Pickett] being in the protocol. When you look at Rudolph and Trubisky, they are both more than capable of going out and executing and running this offense. I've had the pleasure of coaching against these guys on several occasions and have gotten beat by them."

DJ Moore practicing today

"It is good news. He was full today. We're going to see exactly how he feels tomorrow from a standpoint of any relapse. But it was great to see him out there running around and executing."

How the team responded after victory Monday

"The response was great. Again, high energy, attention to detail. We're far away from where we need to be, but I feel like we are moving in the right direction. I'm very excited. These guys have definitely shown a great level of maturity in how they respond."

Teams loading up the box to stop the run

"Well, when you put what we do on tape and our tendencies of running the football, people are going to try to counter that. So, they're going to put eight in the box. Late in the game, you saw they had the whole line of scrimmage because in a four-minute type situation they're trying to get the ball back."

Thoughts on Kenny Pickett

"He's got a strong arm. I think he can make every throw. He's made good decisions being a young quarterback. So, I think he's done some good things early on."

Sam Darnold being labeled as a "game manager"

"I don't consider anything that we do as trying to manage the game. We trying to put ourselves in the best position to win football games and however we do that is going to be critical. We talk about being conservative or not throwing as much, I think the last thing we want to make sure that we continue to emphasize is just getting that W. However you get it, whether you throw the ball 40 times or run the ball 35 times."

Thoughts on Mike Tomlin

"I think he's smart. Highly intelligent. His players feed off of him. He is well-prepared and his players and his team are well-prepared. When you look at his body of work and the things that he's accomplished at an early age in his career and continue to be consistent, which we all strive for, I think is phenomenal."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.