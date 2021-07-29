Quick Hits: Planning Around Bouye's Suspension, Marshall Making Plays + More

Following day two of training camp, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule met with the media to field some questions. Here are a few things that stood out:

RE: How are you handling A.J. Bouye's two-game suspension and preparing for it

"I don't think about any suspensions or things like that until we get closer to the season. Right now we're just trying to build our team. The reality for me is I don't even pay attention to 1st team, 2nd team. Like, if you watch the offensive line, guys rotate. To me, it's about getting guys on tape. If all you ever do is play the 1st team offense against the 1st team defense, you never have a chance to see different guys against different people. Take a two and put him with the ones and let him go against the other player."

RE: If Chinn will stay at safety or move back into a hybrid role

"Right now, we're just putting him back there and kind of playing it out. There's lots of good players back there. I think Sam Franklin is a guy that when he played last year, he played really well. I think people here see him as a potential starter. Myles Hartsfield is a guy we see as a potential starter so there's good competition amongst that group. We're just training everyone to be a starter."

RE: Early thoughts on rookie WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

"He's made some big catches. They've done a good job of finding a role for him. He is a coachable young man, he works hard. I'd say all signs are positive so far. He's just going to get bigger and stronger. He's just a big kid and he's just going to be quite a specimen here as the years go on. He's got long arms, big hands. You can back shoulder him, you can throw it over the top. Like any rookie, he's going to have some good days, some bad days. Those young guys just need to stack good days together."

