Quick Hits: Plans for Cam, Gilmore's Injury, Improved Line Play + More

If this was the most complete game

"Yeah, it was definitely one of the more complete games. We're a unique team right now. I walk off the field with Steven Drummond and I said it's kind of crazy to think that two of the last three games, we've gone to someone else's stadium and played a complete game. I thought the Atlanta Falcons game was a complete game. I thought this was a complete game. So, I think when you look at the Saints game, this game, Falcons game - those have been complete games. The challenge for us moving forward is becoming a consistent team. That's what we have to start with today."

Stephon Gilmore's injury

"He injured his finger. I don't know if they put it back in or if it came out. I don't know exactly what they did on the sideline. But yeah, he jammed his finger or dislocated his finger. They got him stabilized and got him back in."

How to be consistent

"You stay obedient to the process. You defend your process. You don't let the emotion and joy of winning a game allow you to not have the same urgency you had before. I talked about urgency a couple of weeks ago. Pastor Dan Nold, he's my parents' pastor back in State College, he says it and I think it's great, 'urgency is the outcry of passion'. If you're passionate about football, if you're passionate about winning, then the urgency is what you'll see. Urgency during the week in preparation, those are the things that I think lead to consistency."

Plan for Cam Newton this week

"We'll give Cam most of the reps this week and try to get him as brought up to speed as possible. If he's ready to start, great. If not, then obviously we'll have P.J. [Walker] available but Cam will get most of the first-team reps this week."

Offensive line's play in Arizona

"When we signed Pat [Elflein], we knew that if anything happened to Matt [Paradis] that Pat would be an excellent center. I thought Pat played an excellent game inside. I know they had some guys banged up on offense but that's the number whatever they were ranked defense. I mean, that's Budda Baker, that's Chandler Jones, that's some really good players and I thought they [the offensive line] played really well. We controlled the line of scrimmage. [We] still had too many penalties that have to be diminished. I thought Dennis Daley did a nice job and Taylor Moton did a nice job on the edges and we were stout inside."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.