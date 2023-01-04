Quick Hits: Prayers to Hamlin, Trying to Regain Foucs, an Intriguing WR + More

Talking to the team about Damar Hamlin

"We talked about it again this morning. We had a prayer for him and his family before we started our walkthrough and we'll address it again in the team meeting. I wanted those guys to have a clear headspace and understand the magnitude of what happened and want those guys to feel comfortable about what we're doing."

What he thought when he saw/heard about Hamlin

"Thank God I didn't personally see it. I was in the office late that night and my assistant told me about it and then once I got home, of course, my wife was a little upset and she was filling me in about it. So just to see at that point in time their facial expressions on the players on the field and to see coach McDermott just to try to go through the process, it was definitely touching. It makes you understand and realize how precious life is. We love this game that we play and coach but nothing is more precious than life itself."

If games should be played this week and if his team will be ready

"I have no call in that. That is a league call. But the one thing that we're going to do here is continue to proceed forward and I'm going to do everything I can to get these guys prepared. Most importantly, making sure they're mentally ready."

How the team practiced today

"I think we had a good day of practice. I think our focus was there. Are they still probably thinking about it? Yes, but we were definitely locked in today."

If any players are having a difficult time with the Damar Hamlin situation

"We had one player, Kenny Robinson, that's real close to him. They were like brothers. So he's taking it pretty hard. Spent a lot of time with him this morning and wanted to send him home so he can be able to have time to be able to really process things. Constantly in contact with him along with the player development team."

More on Kenny Robinson

"They've known each other since middle school. They're in a group text every week. Him and another guy that they grew up with. He's real close to him. I wanted him to understand as well as anybody else in that locker room that we care about you beyond the game of football. As much time that he needs, he's going to take."

Any specific players of position groups he'd like to see get more playing time this week

"We're looking at it all. One guy that and I've talked to y'all about it...Preston Williams. Very intrigued with him. Big-bodied receiver. Always does some great things. So, don't know if it's going to happen this week but definitely a name if you're looking for one."

If he reached out to Bills head coach Sean McDermott

"I text Sean that night and told him that my wife and I was praying for them and Hamlin. He texted back and that was it. But still praying for him and his family and the whole Bills organization as well as this league because so many others were affected by what they saw."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.