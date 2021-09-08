Quick Hits: Punt Returner Battle, Team Health, CMC's Workload + More

Who the punt returner will be

"It could be C.J. [Saunders] or it could be [Alex] Erickson. That's kind of one of the battles we are still figuring out. We'll get to Thursday's practice and see how those guys do."

Team health in good shape

"Obviously, we've had a hard camp. I think it's a credit to the guys to stay healthy. We've lost some guys along the way that we thought were going to be on our team. I think our guys are hitting their stride physically. It could be hot on Sunday, so conditioning and hydrating are the next things we'll have to handle."

If McCaffrey will have a full workload

"We were cautious with him in the preseason because he's going to take so many hits. Now, we hit him in practice and thud him in practice because he needs some contact. But I think Christian is full speed and ready to go mentally, physically, in every way. We're going to put him out there and play him."

How Royce Freeman affects Chuba Hubbard's role

"It doesn't. I think Royce is coming in fighting for that 3rd tailback spot, at least for right now and we'll see how things go. I think that part of the hope is that he can help us as a pass protector."

Yetur Gross-Matos' development and role

"Yeah, Morgan [Fox] will start, but Yetur will play a ton. Yetur, to me, is a guy that can be a 5-technique, can be a sub-three, can be a three-down, can be a 4i so he brings a lot of versatility. He's made it through camp. Last year, he was kind of getting banged up. He looks strong, he looks great, he's playing hard. You'll see a lot of Yetur."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.