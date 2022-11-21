Quick Hits: QB Chatter, Playing Young Guys, DJ Moore's Lack of Targets + More

Who will start at QB this week

"I don't know right now. I'm still in the process of evaluating and I'll make that decision on Wednesday."

If PJ Walker is healthy

"PJ is still working his way back. I'll have to wait and get the information from the training staff on Wednesday with his status. He could be in play based off what I get from the training staff."

How he'll decide on the QB

"Really, a lot of things. But just the operation of the offense, protecting the football. Who gives us the best opportunity to do those things? Coming up with a great gameplan as coaches because we're all involved in this, not just that position."

If there has been any thought to giving more playing time to younger guys on offense

"No. To be honest, I haven't. When you look at the defensive side of the ball, those guys stepped up really in a situation where guys were hurt. I'm not at that point to where we just start trying to play guys and feel like we're trying to get ready for next year and give guys opportunities. I'm all about the present and we're trying to win right now."

CJ Henderson's performance on Sunday

"Not good enough. CJ has too much talent as he and I have spoke on several occasions. He has the ability to get up there and challenge any receiver in this league, so we got to make sure we get that done."

Why DJ Moore was targeted so few times on Sunday

"It's a couple of things. One, he has to catch the ball when the ball is thrown to him. Two, teams have been trying to double him because he is that threat. And then offensively, as a staff, we got to find more creative ways to get him the ball. So, there's a combination of all three."

