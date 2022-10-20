Quick Hits: QB Clarity, What Terrace Marshall Needs To Do, Laviska Shenault's Role + More

Who will start at QB vs Bucs

"Baker is still working. I know a lot of you guys were there pre-practice, you saw him workout. It's still a day-to-day process with him. Sam came back today. Looked pretty good, took some reps on the scout team and PJ took all the reps with the ones. He's going to be the starter this week moving forward."

Timetable for Sam Darnold to return

"I think it's really all predicated off him and how he progress. We got that 21 day window but again, you don't want to try and press him too soon. He hasn't really done anything for a while so I don't want him to have a relapse."

If there will be more downfield throwing this game

"I anticipate us trying to do whatever we can to win the football game. If that's pushing the ball downfield, running the ball a certain amount of times, we'll see exactly how the game flows."

Who will be backup QB this week

"Right now, it's going to be [Jacob] Eason. I don't see Sam [Darnold] in a position where he's going to progress. I don't feel comfortable as a head coach trying to press that. When he shows me and can communicate to me that he's ready, then we'll move forward."

Baker Mayfield's timeline

"It's tough to say. I'm really just going off of what the medical staff is giving me. He worked out well, you saw him running, he can cut, so he's a very, tough, physical individual. We'll see exactly how it goes the next week or two."

Laviska Shenault's role

"I wouldn't say that he's going to slide into the starting lineup. He looked well today, did some great things. He will play. We'll figure out exactly who's going to start by the end of the week."

Why Terrace Marshall Jr. isn't producing

"From my perspective as a coach, it's just really the finishing part in the game. When given the opportunities, we got to be able to catch the ball, turn it up, and get vertical. We got to do a good job as coaches finding creative ways to get him open. I think it's a hand in hand, 50/50 thing that we both got to work together."

