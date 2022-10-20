Skip to main content

Quick Hits: QB Clarity, What Terrace Marshall Needs To Do, Laviska Shenault's Role + More

Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks spoke to the media Wednesday after practice.

Who will start at QB vs Bucs

"Baker is still working. I know a lot of you guys were there pre-practice, you saw him workout. It's still a day-to-day process with him. Sam came back today. Looked pretty good, took some reps on the scout team and PJ took all the reps with the ones. He's going to be the starter this week moving forward."

Timetable for Sam Darnold to return

"I think it's really all predicated off him and how he progress. We got that 21 day window but again, you don't want to try and press him too soon. He hasn't really done anything for a while so I don't want him to have a relapse."

If there will be more downfield throwing this game

"I anticipate us trying to do whatever we can to win the football game. If that's pushing the ball downfield, running the ball a certain amount of times, we'll see exactly how the game flows."

Who will be backup QB this week

"Right now, it's going to be [Jacob] Eason. I don't see Sam [Darnold] in a position where he's going to progress. I don't feel comfortable as a head coach trying to press that. When he shows me and can communicate to me that he's ready, then we'll move forward."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Baker Mayfield's timeline

"It's tough to say. I'm really just going off of what the medical staff is giving me. He worked out well, you saw him running, he can cut, so he's a very, tough, physical individual. We'll see exactly how it goes the next week or two."

Laviska Shenault's role

"I wouldn't say that he's going to slide into the starting lineup. He looked well today, did some great things. He will play. We'll figure out exactly who's going to start by the end of the week."

Why Terrace Marshall Jr. isn't producing

"From my perspective as a coach, it's just really the finishing part in the game. When given the opportunities, we got to be able to catch the ball, turn it up, and get vertical. We got to do a good job as coaches finding creative ways to get him open. I think it's a hand in hand, 50/50 thing that we both got to work together."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_19247900_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Steve Wilks Names Starting QB for Week 7 Matchup vs Tampa Bay

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19247992_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/19

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18885653_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers QB Sam Darnold Designated to Return from Injured Reserve

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17412997_168388579_lowres
GM Report

What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances Against Tampa Bay

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19208804_168388579_lowres
GM Report

PODCAST: Jonathan Stewart Gives Opinion on Robbie Anderson's Outburst

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19166379
GM Report

Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Buccaneers

By Schuyler Callihan
Untitled design (2)
GM Report

Is Ben McAdoo Safe as Panthers OC?

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17480406_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Week 7 Odds: Panthers vs Buccaneers

By Schuyler Callihan