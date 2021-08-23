Quick Hits: QB, Kicker, & Long Snapper Competition, Robinson Injury Update + More

Kenny Robinson Injury Update

"Probably 1-2 weeks. He got hit by one of his teammates in the knee. 1-2 weeks but hopefully earlier."

What needs to be improved

"I think in the run game we left a lot of yards out there. A lot of opportunities for bigger plays so we're just working on some details of some things. Defensively, our blitz package. A lot of it was the young guys but just really trying to detail that out."

Any plans to bring in competition for kicker Joey Slye

"I really have no comments on personnel right now. We have to make some roster cuts by tomorrow so, you'll see some roster moves tomorrow."

If McCaffrey will play on Friday vs Pittsburgh

"Christian will be very, very limited as he has been in pretty much every preseason. He's going to take a lot of hits during the season, more than anyone else out there on the field so we'll save those hits for the season."

How much Sam Darnold will play on Friday vs Pittsburgh

"I'm not really prepared to say much other than that my hope is that it's more than a quarter, closer to a half. I always hate saying those things and then things happen during the week but my preference would be that our ones would play a good half of football."

How you would list the QBs behind Darnold

"I'm not ready to do that yet. I thought PJ [Walker] was really good in the first game. I thought Will [Grier] came in and was good this game. The good news is it's a healthy thing. We'll go through this week and just kind of try to make some decisions as best we can. I'm trying to give those guys every day I can to give them as many reps as possible."

Long snapping competition

JJ [Jansen] has obviously been doing it for a long time. Fletch [Thomas Fletcher] has a lot of talent, just getting used to having to block at this level, there's a learning curve. This last game will probably be important in that decision making process"

