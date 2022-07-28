Quick Hits: QB Reps, Andre Roberts, Adding a DE, Early Impressions of O-Line

Quarterbacks

"I thought they looked really, really sharp and quick and fast today, movement-wise. Second install, a lot more stuff and I thought it looked like they did a pretty decent job of handling it and managing it."

Evaluating the QBs

"I think what you end up doing especially early on in training camp is we're not really evaluating everything but sure, you know, you want guys to make mistakes. You want guys to have issues. You can't fix perfect but we can help them improve if they're not at that point. I think the biggest thing for me is you know, hey, are they doing the right job? Are they playing hard? All the sort of the standards we have in terms of effort and execution. Are they doing those things? You can't comment on the competition every day at every position. You have to give this thing time."

QB reps for Friday

"Ben and I will address the next two days. Obviously, Saturday night being a bunch of people here and we'd like to start to mix it a little bit more, but we haven't sat down and talked about tomorrow exactly."

"It's not the competition. It's just the plan, right? So we're nowhere near the point of like, evaluating who's where, like, you know, Baker's second practice ever with us. You've I can't really evaluate that yet. So to me was just hey, the first two days let's get them off to a good start. And we'll make some decisions not about the competition, but about hey, how do we want to divide the reps up?

"It's not an easy thing to divide the reps up, but you know, we want to make sure we do that. So we're going to just kind of play it out. But I would expect to see things pretty much 50/50 for the you know, immediate future. And then at some point, as I said, we'll get to make some decisions. But I think that's a long way off."

Andre Roberts

"He's a veteran player. We're kind of managing his reps and his load right now. So you know, we know what he can do. I think the biggest thing is just making sure we we have a great plan for him for training camp, so he can hit the season running."

If the DE market is getting thin

"Scott would probably address that better than me. So we're not going to talk about guys who went somewhere else. But you know, I think we've had kind of an eye on some. We like the guys that we have like the Burns's, the Haynes's, the Yetur's. We like that group. But we'll be keeping an eye on other guys if they pop open as they're available. But you know, not a major need that you know, that we feel panicked about, just, you know, we're always trying to do a good job of looking and saying, hey, how can we upgrade? So, Scott, I think, is really on top of that."

Early impressions of o-line

"I think we're definitely better on the offensive line. I think the guys that were here last year, they've come a long way. Coach Campen has done a really nice job with that group. So I know that that's an improved area. How much we've improved? We'll see in the games. I like the group and I think there's really good competition on the offensive line. There's a bunch of guys that we know are going to make the team but who the starting five are that that'll be interesting. We have to compete that out."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.