Quick Hits: Red Zone Play-Calling, John Miller's Status, Santoso vs Eberle + More

RE: Play-calling in the red zone

"I had no issue with the play-calling. We had a c route to Ian Thomas that we have to catch and that's a touchdown. We had a 4th & 1 power that walks in if we don't hit the ball on the ground. I thought Joe [Brady] called a good game down there. I just think we have to execute better and when I say that, that starts with me. We have to execute and score more points if we want to win this week against the Saints."

RE: Myles Hartsfield injury

"Early indications are that he would probably be out 8-12 weeks, somewhere in that range. I think they're goin through the process of talking to doctors but it looks like it will be a surgical matter."

RE: Offensive line's play

"Sam was under too much duress, too much pressure. I thought he was fearless, he stepped up with pressure in his face. We have to do a better job collectively of protecting the quarterback."

RE: OL John Miller's status for this week

"Yeah, I'm hopeful. There's a quarantine period after that but Johnny would have to get cleared by the doctors and then see where his conditioning is at and all of those different things. Johnny is a tough guy. He's a guy who plays through ankles and knees and all those things but there's a lot to be left out there and is health is most important."

RE: If Ryan Santoso's job as the kicker is safe

"They [Ryan Santoso & Dominik Eberle] were competing last week and they've kind of gone back and forth in terms of practice. We'll continue to have a competition to go out there and kick."

