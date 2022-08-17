Quick Hits: Kenny Robinson's Status, Bradley Bozeman Update, QB Reps + More

Big fight

"We sent Kenny off the field after the hit. I didn't see the hit but I did see him standing over the player and that's not how we want to practice. Things happen in football. There was some good, clean hits but we don't stand over somebody and taunt them. It can effect their livelihood, so we sent him off. The officials sent Chuba [Hubbard] off. I don't know what Chuba did, but the officials sent him off and said he threw a punch."

If Kenny Robinson will be cut

"We'll have to wait and see about everybody. I haven't even seen the play. I saw a grainy video copy but I have to see what happened. It's two days now where practice was affected by a guy. We'll have to talk about it. See where we are. I'm not going to talk about what I didn't see. They said their coach grabbed Kenny and was talking about he hit him from the side. I didn't see it, so I don't want to comment on things I didn't see."

Bradley Bozeman injury update

“We were told on the field yesterday it could be a fracture, thankfully it’s not. It’s not just a high ankle sprain, there’s some complications, some other injuries inside. We think it’s going to be 2-3 weeks depending on how healing goes. So, not the best news but obviously not as bad as we thought.”

Thoughts on practice after fight

"I thought it was a good practice after that [fight]. I thought we got good rush today. There's a lot of football things that matter way more to me but distractions affect you and that's what we can't be."

QB reps for Friday

"We're meeting on the reps tomorrow. We're planning on playing most of our twos and threes in this game. I don't know what they're going to do, but we're going to play a lot of the younger guys trying to make the team. We have a lot of injuries right now. We've lost a lot of guys from soft tissue stuff so we'll have to see what kind of shape we're in when we get the injury report tonight."

When QB1 decision will be made

"The thing I've said all along was I kind of wanted to get to this point. When we know, we know. It could be at any point. It could be two more week or not. It could be now. We're just making sure we're thorough. We have a really good plan. We're not winging it. We have a really good plan. Sometimes, I just don't feel at liberty to share it out of respect for the guys."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.