    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    Quick Hits: Signing Barkley, Interest in Cam? + More

    Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule met with the media on Wednesday.
    Author:

    Darnold's recovery timeline

    "I think the exact amount of time is not known but we're thinking at least four weeks based on what the doctors have said."

    Signing Matt Barkley

    "Dan [Morgan] had been with him in Buffalo. We always kind of thought he could be a good guy on the roster. Smart guy, a tremendous worker, accurate, can learn the offense quickly. He was somebody in the summer that we had looked at. He seemed like a natural fit to get in here and backup P.J."

    Interest in signing another QB

    "We will obviously explore any and all options. We expect P.J. to play well. Obviously, Matt we know is a veteran player and can come in and learn quickly and can help us. There's nothing we wouldn't look at."

    If Brian Burns will play Sunday

    "Knowing Brian Burns, I don't put anything past him. His ability to recover is pretty special. He's kind of like Wolverine, he regenerates. He's just an unbelievable athlete and person, so he puts a lot of time into recovery."

    If the team would be interested in Cam Newton

    "I won't get into any hypotheticals. I'll probably just talk about the guys on the roster. Our job is to try to win, so we're going to talk to and evaluate whatever is possibly out there. In terms of specific comments, I'll just talk about our team."

