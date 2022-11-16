Quick Hits: Special Teams Ace, Darnold Getting Acclimated, Latest on Chinn + More

If Jeremy Chinn will play this week

"I'm hoping so. It's still a work in progress right now. I thought he did some good things today with limited reps. We still got to see how he recovers each and every day from a standpoint - the soreness and does he have any kind of relapse?"

How Baker Mayfield looked today/what he wants to see out of him

"I thought he did well today. It was nothing over the top. Again, it's early in the week. It's just the consistency that I'm looking for. Consistency. Protect the ball. Good operations with the offense. Getting us in the right looks and execution."

Why the team signed T.J. Carrie

"Smart player. Can play inside as well as outside. I feel like he can pick things up quickly if we need him this week."

Terrace Marshall's improvement over the last month

"I think the biggest thing is just confidence. I think you see that with his play. I see it every day in practice with his approach and how he goes about his day-to-day operation. I think with building that confidence in practice, he goes in the game and just executes. He only had one catch last week but it was critical."

Sam Franklin

"Sam has done a tremendous job and I emphasize and talk all the time about special teams is not an inconvenience. It's a major part of what we do. I love the way he has embraced his role. He wants to play more at the safety position. All guys do. But his role on special teams is a critical part of our success. I think he's really put himself in line as really trying to be considered as one of the Pro Bowl players this year the way he's played."

Trying to give Sam Darnold opportunities without starting him

"I think it's just trying to pick and choose the flow of the game. It's something that I mentioned to those guys the other day with Baker. If it happens, just giving him warning that I'm not pulling you, I just want to be able to get Sam some opportunities because the first time that he goes in there, I don't want it to be the first time. I want to be able to get him acclimated a little bit to the speed of the game. As I mentioned before, he hasn't really played live since last year."

If he's interested in playing Darnold any this week

"I'm interested in winning the game. So, whatever it takes to win the game. It's not pay $250 and you get to play."

