Quick Hits: Trade Talk, Cam Newton, O-Line Making Strides + More

Opening statement

"We're going to have to come to terms with that we're a defensive football team. When we play good defense and win the takeaway battle, we're going to win games. Part of that is running the ball on offense. I'd like to score some more touchdowns in the end zone. To have a two-score lead with 30 seconds left in the National Football League is hard. I thought our guys played well as a team together."

Plan at QB

"For us, I think we just go through the process of seeing where Sam is at first and then go from there. That's always the best way to approach it. Right now, if he was not able to play, P.J. [Walker] would be the next guy up but I'm hopeful Sam will be able to play and we'll see how that plays out today and throughout the course of the week.

Offensive line

"I think one of the big things was Trent Scott went in there and played really well at guard. Played with great effort and physicality. It wasn't always perfect but I think they did a nice job. We knew coming into that game we needed to run a lot of wide zone, we needed to run some double teams, we needed to run some power. Sam did a really nice job at the line of scrimmage getting us into the right plays."

Trade deadline

"Scott looks at everything when people call us before the trade deadline so I'm sure he, Pat [Stewart], and Dan [Morgan] are probably on the phone all day today. They have been for all positions, looking at every trade so we'll see what happens. If there's a player that can help us, great. If there's value you can get for someone, great. I mean, I think we like our football team. We're not where we want to be but we like our guys. We don't have anything like, hey we need to get rid of this guy. We have a bunch of really good guys and we're just trying to grow together, so we'll just take everything as it comes."

If Gilmore will start this week

"Don't know. I don't even know how he kind of came out of the game physically. Usually, our doctors meet with the guys now and then we start meetings at 12:45 and then I get a feel afterward. I'd love to use him as much as possible. At the same time, we'll use him as much as he can go."

If Cam Newton is on the team's radar

"I'm obviously not going to get into hypotheticals. I'm going to see what happens with Sam [Darnold] today. Just going to take that process one thing at a time. Worry about himself first and then work out [everything else] after."

