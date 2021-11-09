Quick Hits: Where Rhule Stands with Sam Darnold

If Darnold is the right starting QB moving forward

"I think right now, we're obviously focused on him and his health. Those of us at the game watched it, we know, and I think Sam would be the first to tell you that wasn't good enough from the quarterback position. We had guys open with some opportunities that we weren't able to connect on, then the three takeaways. When you look at our season, when we've protected the football we've had a chance to win, and then when we give the ball away multiple times, we all know the result. The play at that position has to be better. We'll see where Sam's health is and then make the best decisions after that."

If the shoulder injury played a factor in Darnold's bad day

"When I look at the tape, I don't see any throws where he didn't have velocity. I don't see any of those plays so it didn't appear that way to me but Sam obviously could speak to that. When I look at the tape, I just see two bad decisions on turnovers. It's one thing to turn the ball over, but it's another thing to turn it over on 1st and 2nd down and it's even worse when it's in the red zone. We were kind of moving the ball and had a chance to get back in the game and the pick-six was obviously a really tough play."

If Darnold is still the starter if he is still healthy

"I'd have to see him this week and see what does that healthy look like. I've seen Sam play well. I thought he played well last week. I go back to the first three games, I thought he played well. We've kind of been on this journey with him to help take the next step. I thought he took it last week but thought he took a step back this week. Why? We have to figure that out. For me, I just have to figure out if he's okay to play this week, if he is what exactly does that look like before I do anything else."

Where the team is in the rebuild process

"We're making real strides on defense. I think we're making strides on special teams. I think since the Eagles game Chase [Blackburn] has done a nice job. When you lose your punter, it's hard. I think Lachlan [Edwards] has done a really nice job. Zane [Gonzalez] has come a long way. The special teams have gotten better. At the end of the day, we just have to play better on offense. We've come a long way defensively, we've come a long way special teams-wise, we have to turn it on offensively. We're kind of where a lot of teams are right now. I turn on the NFL Network at night and there's a lot of 3-6, 3-5, 4-5, there's a lot of teams where we are. The key for us is to not panic, just to continue to build to get better and that's not building in the offseason. I'm talking about building right now. I mean, we won five games last year, I'd like to think that we're going to surpass that."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.