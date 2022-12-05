Quick Hits: Wilks Details Mayfield's Release, Provides Injury Update + More

Coaching staff addition

"I brought in Ian Scott from Central Michigan to replace Terrance Knighton as assistant d-line coach. Ian Scott brings a lot of experience as far as coaching and playing. He played for myself and Don Johnson in Chicago as well as San Diego when we were with the Chargers."

Releasing Baker Mayfield

"Baker has been nothing but a professional since he's been here. A complete pro. Tremendous respect for him. As he and I had a conversation, I talked about my decision at the time to go to Cleveland was all based off him and the offense and to have an opportunity to be with a productive team that I felt could move the ball. This is a tough business and sitting in my seat, it's a tough decision on my part but it was something that I felt like was the best move for the team moving forward."

If Baker asked for a release

"Yes. He felt and we felt, we wanted to give him an opportunity to be able to seek whatever him and his agent felt would be the best for them. Again, he has been nothing but a professional to us. So, I wanted to extend that courtesy."

What went into the decision to name Walker as the backup QB over Mayfield

"Just looking at the body of work over the last couple of weeks. I felt like PJ has been productive when he was in there starting. I like what Sam did last week and the opportunity to come back in and show his talents."

If there will be any other QB moves this week

"I couldn't say. I couldn't reference that right now. Definitely always feel the need to have a third quarterback, particularly on the practice squad."

Why Baker Mayfield failed in Carolina

"I can't answer that question. It's so many different reasons and I wouldn't say that he failed. I would say that it just didn't work out. He's still a good football player. Just like coaches, players, sometimes, they just need a change. And I wish him all the best."

Injury status of Brian Burns and D'Onta Foreman

"I will have a better update on Wednesday. But from the bye week, those guys did a great job as far as their treatment and I expect them to be ready to go this week."

Message to the team following the bye week

"The message has been the same and that's win the day. We have to go do something that we haven't done all year which is win on the road and have an opportunity to win back-to-back games, so that's our focus this week."

