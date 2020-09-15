SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Rasul Douglas Shines in Panthers Debut

Schuyler Callihan

One of the very few bright spots on the Panthers defense Sunday came out of the secondary from the newest face on that side of the ball - corner Rasul Douglas.

The Panthers made a few waiver claims the Sunday prior to the start of the season and picking up Douglas from the Eagles was one of them. Initially, it seemed like a good trade possibility for the Panthers to target prior to the Eagles cutting ties with him. Carolina desperately needed some help in the secondary and Douglas was their guy.

As previously mentioned, the Panther defense had a rough go of it, but Douglas kind of made a name for himself by coming up with two really good plays on the ball. Head coach Matt Rhule raved about him during Monday's press conference.

"He walked into our offices for the first time on Wednesday and on Sunday, he's playing the entire football game. Stepped up on third down to make the big stop to get us the ball back to go take the lead. So I thought there were some guys like Rasul who stepped up and were some unsung heroes."

A big part in Douglas getting so much playing time just days after being claimed had to do with starting corner Donte Jackson going out with an ankle injury early in the game. Whether Jackson went down or not, the plan was to play Douglas according to Rhule.

"We were planning on playing Rasul a good bit, we were going to rotate he and Troy [Pride Jr.] some, so we were planning on playing him. We brought him here to play and I think all of us feel moving forward, he'll play for us." 

Douglas was not just added for depth reasons, Rhule and his defensive staff really liked what he could bring to the table and felt that his veteran presence would be very beneficial to an extraordinarily young secondary. 

"He's a competitor. He's an East Orange kid, he's a West Virginia guy - I mean he's tough. He's played a lot of football. As we watched the tape on him, you see him making plays and he's fearless and that's what we're looking for. We're looking for fearless guys that just go out there and love to compete and don't back down from a challenge and that's who Rasul is. He loved it out there, you could just see it in his eyes. He wanted to keep playing. He loves playing man-to-man coverage, he loves playing bump and run, I mean he's a tough guy. He's the kind of guy that I like to coach."

Douglas has had a history of success although things became stale with the Eagles. He won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia and started a handful of games during that season. During his college days at West Virginia (2016-17), he quickly emerged as one of the best lockdown corners in the country during his senior year and led the nation in interceptions with eight.

Regardless of what Donte Jackson's status is moving forward, Douglas will certainly play a big role in the Carolina defense and may even earn himself a starting spot.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Poor Tackling and Miscommunication Plagued Panthers Defense on Sunday

The Carolina defense has a lot to iron out in the next few days

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Front Seven Struggles in Loss to Raiders

This group has to be better in order to win games

Jason Hewitt

by

Schuyler Callihan

Teddy Bridgewater Likes the Direction the Offense is Heading in

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater has successful season opener

Schuyler Callihan

by

Schuyler Callihan

Rhule Disappointed, Not Discouraged in Panthers First Outing

Despite the loss, there were a lot of positives that came from the Panthers' season opener

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst

Rhule Gives Explanation for Questionable 4th & Short Call

Panthers lose in a game of inches on Sunday to the Raiders

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst

Carolina Panthers Week 1 Report Card

A lot of good and bad coming from the Panthers loss to the Raiders

Schuyler Callihan

All Panthers TV: Panthers Postgame with Schuyler Callihan & Jason Hewitt

Breaking down the Panthers 34-30 loss to the Raiders

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst

Panthers Fall Short to Raiders in Season Opener

Game one is in the books for the 2020 season

Schuyler Callihan

List of Inactives & Lineup Changes for Panthers, Raiders

A look at who will be OUT for today's game

Schuyler Callihan

3 Things to Watch for Sunday vs Raiders

Taking a look at a few things to keep your eyes on for Sunday's game

Schuyler Callihan

by

jaltorfer