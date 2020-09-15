Rasul Douglas Shines in Panthers Debut

One of the very few bright spots on the Panthers defense Sunday came out of the secondary from the newest face on that side of the ball - corner Rasul Douglas.

The Panthers made a few waiver claims the Sunday prior to the start of the season and picking up Douglas from the Eagles was one of them. Initially, it seemed like a good trade possibility for the Panthers to target prior to the Eagles cutting ties with him. Carolina desperately needed some help in the secondary and Douglas was their guy.

As previously mentioned, the Panther defense had a rough go of it, but Douglas kind of made a name for himself by coming up with two really good plays on the ball. Head coach Matt Rhule raved about him during Monday's press conference.

"He walked into our offices for the first time on Wednesday and on Sunday, he's playing the entire football game. Stepped up on third down to make the big stop to get us the ball back to go take the lead. So I thought there were some guys like Rasul who stepped up and were some unsung heroes."

A big part in Douglas getting so much playing time just days after being claimed had to do with starting corner Donte Jackson going out with an ankle injury early in the game. Whether Jackson went down or not, the plan was to play Douglas according to Rhule.

"We were planning on playing Rasul a good bit, we were going to rotate he and Troy [Pride Jr.] some, so we were planning on playing him. We brought him here to play and I think all of us feel moving forward, he'll play for us."

Douglas was not just added for depth reasons, Rhule and his defensive staff really liked what he could bring to the table and felt that his veteran presence would be very beneficial to an extraordinarily young secondary.

"He's a competitor. He's an East Orange kid, he's a West Virginia guy - I mean he's tough. He's played a lot of football. As we watched the tape on him, you see him making plays and he's fearless and that's what we're looking for. We're looking for fearless guys that just go out there and love to compete and don't back down from a challenge and that's who Rasul is. He loved it out there, you could just see it in his eyes. He wanted to keep playing. He loves playing man-to-man coverage, he loves playing bump and run, I mean he's a tough guy. He's the kind of guy that I like to coach."

Douglas has had a history of success although things became stale with the Eagles. He won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia and started a handful of games during that season. During his college days at West Virginia (2016-17), he quickly emerged as one of the best lockdown corners in the country during his senior year and led the nation in interceptions with eight.

Regardless of what Donte Jackson's status is moving forward, Douglas will certainly play a big role in the Carolina defense and may even earn himself a starting spot.

