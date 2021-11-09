RB Royce Freeman Claimed Off Waivers

Freeman is officially no longer with the Panthers.

Carolina Panthers running back Royce Freeman has been claimed off of waivers by the Houston Texans.

With Christian McCaffrey returning to the lineup this past Sunday, Freeman was the odd man out and was ruled inactive against the Patriots. Carolina waived Freeman on Monday to stick with a backfield that consists of McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, and Ameer Abdullah.

In eight games with the Panthers, Freeman rushed for 77 yards on 21 carries and caught three passes for 15 yards.

