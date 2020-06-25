Re-Drafting the Panthers 2016 Draft Class

RD 1, Pick 31

Original Pick: DL Vernon Butler

New Pick: DL Matthew Judon

Analysis: Vernon Butler had a slow start to his career as a Panther, but finally had a breakthrough in 2019. However, he never lived up to his first round selection. Matthew Judon was taken in the fifth round by the Baltimore Ravens, but has put together one heck of a career so far. He has become a problem for opposing offenses, racking up 28.5 sacks in his first four seasons.

RD 2, Pick 62

Original Pick: CB James Bradberry

New Pick: LB Joe Schobert

Analysis: It may be a stretch that Schobert would last this long in a re-draft, but let's go for it. Why not? After seeing minimal playing time as a rookie, Schobert has been on a tear registering three consecutive seasons of 100+ tackles. Knowing what we know now, Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechly are off the roster, so putting Schobert and Eric Kendricks (2015 re-draft) in your back pocket would have made for a nice transition.

RD 3, Pick 77

Original Pick: CB Daryl Worley

New Pick: OG Joe Thuney

Analysis: Thuney has put together a pretty impressive career winning two Super Bowls with the Patriots and has started 64 consecutive games, not missing a game through his first four seasons. The Panthers offensive line was not the greatest during Cam Newton's time in Carolina and it could have helped reduce the amount of beating that he took.

RD 5, Pick 141

Original Pick: CB Zack Sanchez

New Pick: CB Maurice Canady

Analysis: Sanchez only appeared in five games in a Panthers uniform and recorded only nine tackles. He didn't really provide the Panthers with much and was honestly a questionable pick at the time. Maurice Canady has become a nice role player for the Ravens and Jets, but hasn't earned a starting role just yet. An early fifth round pick seems like the perfect spot for the Panthers to take him.

RD 7, Pick 252

Original Pick: TE Beau Sandland

New Pick: C Joey Hunt

Analysis: Teams don't expect much out of seventh rounders, however if you can hit on one once in a while, it'll show how knowledgeable your scouting department is. Beau Sandland never appeared in an NFL game, so this was an easy decision. Joey Hunt has received more playing time each season with the Seahawks and could eventually become a starter in the league somewhere down the road.

Who do you think the Panthers should have selected in the 2016 draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

