AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Re-Drafting the Panthers 2016 Draft Class

Schuyler Callihan

RD 1, Pick 31

Original Pick: DL Vernon Butler

New Pick: DL Matthew Judon

Analysis: Vernon Butler had a slow start to his career as a Panther, but finally had a breakthrough in 2019. However, he never lived up to his first round selection. Matthew Judon was taken in the fifth round by the Baltimore Ravens, but has put together one heck of a career so far. He has become a problem for opposing offenses, racking up 28.5 sacks in his first four seasons.

RD 2, Pick 62

Original Pick: CB James Bradberry

New Pick: LB Joe Schobert

Analysis: It may be a stretch that Schobert would last this long in a re-draft, but let's go for it. Why not? After seeing minimal playing time as a rookie, Schobert has been on a tear registering three consecutive seasons of 100+ tackles. Knowing what we know now, Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechly are off the roster, so putting Schobert and Eric Kendricks (2015 re-draft) in your back pocket would have made for a nice transition.

RD 3, Pick 77

Original Pick: CB Daryl Worley

New Pick: OG Joe Thuney

Analysis: Thuney has put together a pretty impressive career winning two Super Bowls with the Patriots and has started 64 consecutive games, not missing a game through his first four seasons. The Panthers offensive line was not the greatest during Cam Newton's time in Carolina and it could have helped reduce the amount of beating that he took.

RD 5, Pick 141

Original Pick: CB Zack Sanchez

New Pick: CB Maurice Canady

Analysis: Sanchez only appeared in five games in a Panthers uniform and recorded only nine tackles. He didn't really provide the Panthers with much and was honestly a questionable pick at the time. Maurice Canady has become a nice role player for the Ravens and Jets, but hasn't earned a starting role just yet. An early fifth round pick seems like the perfect spot for the Panthers to take him.

RD 7, Pick 252

Original Pick: TE Beau Sandland

New Pick: C Joey Hunt

Analysis: Teams don't expect much out of seventh rounders, however if you can hit on one once in a while, it'll show how knowledgeable your scouting department is. Beau Sandland never appeared in an NFL game, so this was an easy decision. Joey Hunt has received more playing time each season with the Seahawks and could eventually become a starter in the league somewhere down the road. 

Who do you think the Panthers should have selected in the 2016 draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Where Does Teddy Bridgewater Rank on Chris Simms' Top 40 QB List?

The Panthers new quarterback not getting much love from Chris Simms

Schuyler Callihan

Andre Smith Donates 600 Chromebooks With the Help of Lenovo

Once again, the Panthers linebacker stepped up for the community

Jason Hewitt

Re-Drafting the Panthers 2015 Draft Class

Making some changes with the Carolina Panthers 2015 NFL Draft

Schuyler Callihan

Teddy Bridgewater Becoming the Man in Charge in Virtual Meetings

The Panthers new quarterback isn't taking long to claim a leadership role

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina's Potential Chemistry Issues

A lack of cohesion might be a concern for the Panthers this season

Jason Hewitt

If Reinstated, Should the Panthers Consider Josh Gordon?

Could the Panthers be interested in Josh Gordon?

Schuyler Callihan

by

chriswiese80

Panthers Ready For D.J. Moore to Take His Game to the "Next Level"

Wide receiver D.J. Moore should have a stellar season in 2020 for the Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

Christian McCaffrey & Shaq Thompson Launching Community Initiative '22 Together'

Christian McCaffrey and Shaq Thompson aim to unite Charlotte through sports programs for underserved youths.

Jack Duffy

Joe Brady "Loves the Direction" of the QB Room

The Panthers offensive coordinator has belief in his signal callers

Schuyler Callihan

by

chriswiese80

Joe Brady's Immense Confidence & Relationship with Teddy Bridgewater

Joe Brady has a past with Teddy Bridgewater and is assured he will continue his winning ways in Carolina.

Jack Duffy