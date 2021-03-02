Re-sign or Wave Goodbye: LB Julian Stanford

With the start of NFL free agency just around the corner, we will take a look at each Carolina Panther who has an expired contract and breakdown how they performed this past season and whether or not they are worthy of another deal with the Panthers.

Pos: LB

Name: Julian Stanford

Height: 6'1" Weight: 230 lbs

FA Status: Unrestricted

2020 Stats: 10 tackles

Analysis: Some special team players are often taken for granted, but not Julian Stanford. This is a guy that knows his role and doesn't try to do anything that he can't do. He can plug in at linebacker as needed, but he has made his living on the special teams units of the Jaguars, Lions, Jets, Bills, and now, Panthers.

Re-sign or Wave Goodbye: Wave goodbye

Although he was one of Carolina's best players on kickoff/punt coverage, I'd imagine Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow would like to work in a young linebacker by first inserting him onto the coverage units. Stanford is a quality veteran and it would make sense for him to go to a team that is in "win now" mode and doesn't feel the need to use rookies/young guys on special teams.

READ MORE Wave or Goodbye articles below.

FB Alex Armah

RB Mike Davis

WR Pharoh Cooper

WR Curtis Samuel

TE Chris Manhertz

OT Taylor Moton

OT Russell Okung

OL John Miller

OL Tyler Larsen

OL Michael Schofield

OL Chris Reed

DL Efe Obada

LB Adarius Taylor

LB Tahir Whitehead

CB Rasul Douglas

CB Corn Elder

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.