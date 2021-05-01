Recap of First 2 Days, What Picks the Panthers Have Remaining

Heading into the third and final day of the draft!

Thursday

1st Round - Drafted CB Jaycee Horn (South Carolina) 8th overall

Friday

2nd Round - Trade 39th, 151st picks to Chicago in exchange for 52nd, 83rd, 204th picks

2nd Round - Trade 52nd, 113th picks to Cleveland in exchange for 59th, 89th picks

2nd Round - Draft WR Terrace Marshall (LSU) 59th overall

3rd Round - Trade 73rd, 191st picks to Philadelphia in exchange for 70th pick

3rd Round - Draft OT Brady Christensen (BYU) 70th overall

3rd Round - Draft TE Tommy Tremble (Notre Dame) 83rd overall

3rd Round - Trade 89th pick to Houston in exchange for 109th & 158th picks, & 2022 4th round pick

Remaining picks

4th Round - 109th pick

5th Round - 158th pick

6th Round - 193rd, 204th, 222nd picks

7th Round - None

