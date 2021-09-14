September 14, 2021
LISTEN: Recap of Panthers vs Jets, Preview of Week 2 Matchup vs Saints

Schuyler Callihan and Desmond Johnson look back at Sunday's win over New York and look ahead for the week two matchup vs New Orleans.
Author:
Publish date:

Each week, Schuyler Callihan of All Panthers on Sports Illustrated and Desmond Johnson of Tobacco Road Sports Radio will release a podcast recapping the Carolina Panthers' previous game and give a small preview into the next game.

In Ep. 4, the guys discuss their takeaways from the Panthers' season opening win over the Jets, a look around the league, and give a small preview of this Sunday's game between Carolina and New Orleans. 

Click here and hit download to give it a listen!

