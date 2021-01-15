Reese's Senior Bowl Names Which QB Prospects Will Work with Panthers' Staff

The 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl is just around the corner with kickoff for the game set for January 30th at 2:30 p.m. EST.

Earlier in the week, it was announced that the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins' coaching staff would be the two staffs that will coach the prospects throughout the week and in the game.

Today, Executive Director of the Senior Bowl, Jim Nagy, announced which quarterbacks will be working with which staff.

Carolina Panthers

Kyle Trask (Florida)

Trask has had a phenomenal 2020 season and has earned the right to be named a Heisman finalist. He has a cannon for an arm and is not easy to bring down to the ground. He's not the most mobile quarterback by any means but is one that can do just enough to evade pressure if needed. I like Trask a lot, but I don't think he is the type of quarterback this Panthers' coaching staff is looking for. They want a dual-threat guy that has the ability to run the football.

Kellen Mond (Texas A&M)

Mond is an intriguing quarterback. He's thought to be a run-first quarterback but he's always got his eyes downfield looking to make a play in the air. Mond runs extremely well for his size (6'4", 220 lbs) and build-wise looks like a slightly smaller version of former Panthers QB Cam Newton. He has steadily improved as a passer raising his completion percentage up from 54.4% in his first two seasons to 62.5% over his final two years at A&M. Regardless of who takes a chance on him, they are going to have to be willing to let him sit and develop. He is not a surefire franchise guy at this point in his career.

Jamie Newman (Wake Forest/Georgia)

Newman had a breakout season in 2019 with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons tossing for 2,868 yards, 26 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and completed 61% of his passes. Following his junior campaign, he elected to transfer to Georgia but never played a single game after deciding to opt-out and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft. There's a lot of question marks surrounding Newman. Is he a one-hit-wonder or is there really something there in him?

Miami Dolphins

Sam Ehlinger (Texas)

Ian Book (Notre Dame)

Feleipe Franks (Arkansas)

