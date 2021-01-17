Reese's Senior Bowl Names Which WR Prospects Will Work with Panthers' Staff

Could Carolina end up drafting one of these wide receivers?

The 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl is just around the corner with kickoff for the game set for January 30th at 2:30 p.m. EST.

Earlier in the week, it was announced that the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins' coaching staff would be the two staffs that will coach the prospects throughout the week and in the game.

Today, Executive Director of the Senior Bowl, Jim Nagy, announced which wide receivers will be working with which staff.

Carolina Panthers

Kadarius Toney (Florida): 70 rec, 984 yards, 10 TD

Shi Smith (South Carolina): 57 rec, 633 yards, 4 TD

Amari Rodgers (Clemson) 77 rec, 1,020 yards, 7 TD

Cornell Powell (Clemson): 53 rec, 882 yards, 7 TD

Josh Palmer (Tennessee): 33 rec, 475 yards, 4 TD

Marquez Stevenson (Houston) 20 rec, 307 yards, 4 TD (5 games)

Racey McMath (LSU): 14 rec, 195 yards, 1 TD (5 games)

Austin Watkins Jr. (UAB): 33 rec, 466 yards, 3 TD

Trevon Grimes (Florida): 38 rec, 589 yards, 9 TD

Miami Dolphins

Cade Johnson (South Dakota State): DNP in 2020

Demetric Felton (UCLA): 22 rec, 159 yards, 3 TD

Nico Collins (Michigan): DNP in 2020

Ben Skowronek (Notre Dame): 29 rec, 439 yards, 5 TD

Tylan Wallace (Oklahoma State): 59 rec, 922 yards, 6 TD

D'Wayne Eskridge (Western Michigan): 33 rec, 768 yards, 8 TD

Frank Darby (Arizona State): 6 rec, 46 yards, 1 TD (2 games)

Dez Fitzpatrick (Louisville): 43 rec, 833 yards, 3 TD

