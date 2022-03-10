Remaining Veteran QB Options for the Panthers

With Russell Wilson being traded to the Denver Broncos, Carson Wentz being dealt to the Washington Commanders, and Aaron Rodgers returning to the Packers, options are starting to become limited for teams who want to upgrade the quarterback position with a veteran.

The Panthers could still take one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft class with the 6th overall pick, but none of them are "can't miss" guys. They all have question marks surrounding them and how their game will translate to the NFL. Ideally, the Panthers would like to go with an established player at the position so that they know exactly what they're getting.

Who could the Panthers target? Here are a few names to watch.

Cam Newton

Newton was 0-5 as the starting quarterback for the Panthers in 2021, but if we're being completely honest, he came into an impossible situation. To come in that late in the season and learn the playbook, gain chemistry with his receivers, backs, and o-line is a tough thing to do. Not to mention, very few quarterbacks would have had success behind that offensive line. The Panthers are still 'open' to bringing Newton back and would likely do so if they plan on taking a quarterback in next month's draft. Newton isn't the long-term answer for Carolina, but he could be a terrific mentor for someone like Malik Willis.

Deshaun Watson

Friday is a big day for teams around the league that are interested in trading for Deshaun Watson. A grand jury will hear evidence in his case, meaning there could be some clarity in regards to his legal situation. If Watson is cleared of all charges, expect the Panthers to be on the phones immediately. The asking price is going to be fairly hefty, but team owner David Tepper is growing impatient and wants to find an answer at the quarterback position. Although Watson has not played in over a year, there's no doubt that he would be a significant upgrade over Sam Darnold. Multiple first round picks and a player or two will likely have to be dealt to pull off the trade.

Jimmy Garoppolo

Personally, I don't think trading for Garoppolo solves anything. He was aided by a strong offensive line and defense during his time in San Francisco. The 49ers made it to a Super Bowl with him under center but it wasn't because of Garoppolo. He will bring a cap hit of $26.9 million in 2022 which would leave the Panthers with very little money to address other areas of the roster such as the offensive line. He wouldn't be a bad option for a team like Indianapolis where he has protection, a stout run game, and legit defense. Garoppolo just isn't a quarterback that is going to come in and elevate a 5-win team by himself.

Mitch Trubisky

There is some talk out there that the New York Giants are interested in Trubisky which makes sense given that new head coach Brian Daboll was with him in Buffalo this past season. I said when Matt Rhule first took over that getting Trubisky wouldn't be a bad idea. He was still a young quarterback and if he didn't pan out, he could serve as the bridge to the next guy. Bringing in Trubisky now is essentially like throwing darts on a board, blindfolded, hoping that one of the dull darts hits bullseye and sticks.

Jameis Winston

Before going down with a season-ending ACL/MCL injury, Jameis Winston led the New Orleans Saints to a 5-2 record. In those seven games, Winston completed 60% of his passes and threw for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He may not offer the mobility that the Panthers would like to have at the quarterback position, but he is big and strong enough to break out of sacks and extend plays. Given that he has played his entire NFL career in the NFC South, he knows what it takes to win in this division and has familiarity with each team. Behind Watson, I believe Winston would be the next best option if the Panthers go the veteran route.

Possible other names to watch: Gardner Minshew, Marcus Mariota.

