REPORT: Deebo Samuel Wants to Play Closer to Home

Over the last few days, reports have came out that San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel wants to be traded. Many believed that it was about money, but apparently that is not the case.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, he believes one of the factors in Samuel's trade request is that he wants to be closer to home and not out in San Francisco. Samuel was born and raised in Inman, South Carolina which is only about an hour and forty-three minute drive to Charlotte. He also attended the University of South Carolina from 2015-18.

As Jarrett Bailey detailed in a recent article, the Panthers could try and swing a deal with the 49ers to acquire Samuel. The asking price for Samuel is unknown at this time as the 49ers do not have any interest in trading their star wide receiver. That said, they may not have a choice but to trade him. If he makes it abundantly clear that he will not re-sign with the team once his rookie contract expires, then it only makes sense for the 49ers to move him and get something for him rather than letting him walk in free agency and getting nothing in return.

