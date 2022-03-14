REPORT: Deshaun Watson Set to Meet with Panthers

Today is the start of the legal tampering period where teams can begin negotiations with unrestricted free agents. However, that isn't the biggest news nor the primary focus for the Carolina Panthers over the next couple of days. Instead, it's whether or not they are going to be able to pull off a trade for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

The Panthers have been interested in trading for Watson for over a year, but negotiations never really took place once 22 lawsuits were filed against the 26-year-old quarterback accusing him of sexual harassment. This past Friday, a grand jury declined to indict him on criminal charges, however, the 22 civil lawsuits are still ongoing.

Since that news dropped inside a Harris County court room, the trade market has ramped up quickly for Watson. The two teams who are making the heaviest pursuit are the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, both teams have already submitted trade offers to Houston.

The next step in the trade process is for Watson to meet with both Carolina, New Orleans, and any other interested team, which he plans to do over the course of the next 48 hours, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Once he meets with both teams, he will communicate with the Texans informing them of which team he will waive his no-trade clause for. Several folks around the league expect a trade to be made sometime this week, possibly in the coming days.

