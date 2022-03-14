Skip to main content

REPORT: Deshaun Watson Set to Meet with Panthers

Things are ramping up in an effort to trade for the Houston quarterback.

Today is the start of the legal tampering period where teams can begin negotiations with unrestricted free agents. However, that isn't the biggest news nor the primary focus for the Carolina Panthers over the next couple of days. Instead, it's whether or not they are going to be able to pull off a trade for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

The Panthers have been interested in trading for Watson for over a year, but negotiations never really took place once 22 lawsuits were filed against the 26-year-old quarterback accusing him of sexual harassment. This past Friday, a grand jury declined to indict him on criminal charges, however, the 22 civil lawsuits are still ongoing.

USATSI_13694250_168388579_lowres
USATSI_13871243_168388579_lowres
USATSI_14990656_168388579_lowres

Since that news dropped inside a Harris County court room, the trade market has ramped up quickly for Watson. The two teams who are making the heaviest pursuit are the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, both teams have already submitted trade offers to Houston

The next step in the trade process is for Watson to meet with both Carolina, New Orleans, and any other interested team, which he plans to do over the course of the next 48 hours, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Once he meets with both teams, he will communicate with the Texans informing them of which team he will waive his no-trade clause for. Several folks around the league expect a trade to be made sometime this week, possibly in the coming days. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Untitled design - 2022-03-14T090623.713
GM Report

Panthers Top 10 Free Agent Targets

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-03-13T232810.145
GM Report

2022 Carolina Panthers Free Agency Tracker

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
USATSI_17553388_168388579_lowres (1)
News

BREAKING: Tom Brady Ends Retirement, Will Return for 23rd Season

By Schuyler Callihan15 hours ago
USATSI_13720735_168388579_lowres
GM Report

REPORT: Panthers Submit Trade Offer for Deshaun Watson

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago
USATSI_17818942_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Purdue WR David Bell

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
USATSI_17827076_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers 2022 7-Round Mock Draft 4.0

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
USATSI_17493672_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Georgia CB Derion Kendrick

By Schuyler CallihanMar 12, 2022
USATSI_17211534_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers Reconstruct Pat Elflein's Contract

By Schuyler CallihanMar 12, 2022