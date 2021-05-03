REPORT: Luke Kuechly Resigns as Pro Scout for Panthers

The retirement of Panther great and sure-fire Hall of Fame linebacker Luke Kuechly was a shock to many Panther fans and football fans around the world. On January 14th of 2020, the All-Pro linebacker announced his retirement, leaving his legacy on the Carolina Panthers forever. However, just a few short months later, Kuechly returned to the team as a professional scout.

Today, May 3rd 2020, it was reported by Ian Rapoport that Luke Kuechly had reportedly resigned from the team "a few weeks ago".

There is not much speculation as to why the former Panther decided to leave his position as a professional scout with the team. We wish the best to Luke and his future endeavors with the journey he chooses.