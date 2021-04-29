Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Search

REPORT: Panthers Making Calls to Trade Up in NFL Draft

Could Carolina be aggressive and get one of the top players in the draft?
Author:
Publish date:

Over the last few weeks, Carolina Panthers GM Scott Fitterer has been very open to the idea of trading out of the No. 8 pick in the draft and moving back into the middle part of the 1st round.

Carolina is still interested in moving back but has also made calls to make a trade up in the draft as well, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. 

Should the Panthers move up in the draft, one could assume that it is to go up and get Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields who is rumored to be the quarterback that the Panthers like in this draft class. Moving up could also give them a better chance to land Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell or Florida tight end Kyle Pitts instead of hoping they slide to them at No. 8.

The draft is set to begin at 8 p.m. with the Jacksonville Jaguars making the first pick.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15248104_168388579_lowres
GM Report

REPORT: Panthers Making Calls to Trade Up in NFL Draft

USATSI_15391856_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Carolina Panthers 2021 Draft Needs + Potential Targets

USATSI_10806259
GM Report

LIVE 2021 NFL Draft Tracker

USATSI_15425611_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Schuyler Callihan's Final 2021 Carolina Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft

Screen Shot 2021-04-28 at 1.45.38 PM
GM Report

Carolina Panthers 1st Round Big Board

USATSI_11751086_168388579_lowres
GM Report

BREAKING: Panthers Make Decision on DJ Moore's Fifth-Year Option

USATSI_14275723_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Jason Hewitt's Final 2021 Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft

USATSI_10806259
GM Report

Could the Panthers Make a Draft Day Trade?