REPORT: Panthers Making Calls to Trade Up in NFL Draft

Could Carolina be aggressive and get one of the top players in the draft?

Over the last few weeks, Carolina Panthers GM Scott Fitterer has been very open to the idea of trading out of the No. 8 pick in the draft and moving back into the middle part of the 1st round.

Carolina is still interested in moving back but has also made calls to make a trade up in the draft as well, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Should the Panthers move up in the draft, one could assume that it is to go up and get Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields who is rumored to be the quarterback that the Panthers like in this draft class. Moving up could also give them a better chance to land Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell or Florida tight end Kyle Pitts instead of hoping they slide to them at No. 8.

The draft is set to begin at 8 p.m. with the Jacksonville Jaguars making the first pick.

