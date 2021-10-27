    • October 27, 2021
    REPORT: Panthers Not Expected to Pursue Deshaun Watson

    It appears the Panthers will stick with Sam Darnold, for now.
    Author:

    After four straight losses and below-average play from starting quarterback Sam Darnold, rumors started to float around that the Panthers would be in the mix to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans ahead of the November 2nd trade deadline. 

    Wednesday morning, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that team owner David Tepper and the Panthers are not expected to pursue Watson at this time.

    This would seem to indicate that the Panthers are content on moving forward with Sam Darnold for the remainder of the season and then reevaluating the position in the offseason. Prior to the start of the 2021 season, the Panthers picked up the fifth-year option on Darnold's contract meaning that he is under contract with the team through the 2022 season. 

    Although GM Scott Fitterer may not make a blockbuster deal for a quarterback at the deadline, there still may be a move or two made to help bolster the offensive line which has been a sore spot for Carolina this season. 

