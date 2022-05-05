RG3 Believes in the Potential of Matt Corral

Matt Corral may not have been the No. 1 quarterback on a lot of teams' boards, but in the minds of the Carolina Panthers, he had the best film and the most tools to work with. The quick release and elite athleticism he possesses has Matt Rhule, Ben McAdoo and the rest of the Panthers brass eager to work with what could be the future face of the franchise.

Falling into the third round didn't come as a huge surprise to Corral because of the injury he sustained in the team's bowl game against Baylor. In fact, he told me that he was concerned how it would affect his draft status the moment it happened.

"Man 100%. I definitely thought it was going to affect my draft status. You know that wasn’t the first thing that came into my mind, but it was definitely the top three. As soon as that injury happened, I grabbed my ankle and just felt the pain and my first reaction was my family. This whole thing about me trying to put them in a better position. Trying to give them something that they have never experienced before. Secondly, was my position in the draft status and being able to actually give myself an opportunity to display my talents. Playing and being an NFL quarterback is something I have wanted to do since I was six years old. I am blessed, truly. I am at a loss for words that I am actually sitting here talking to you guys. I couldn’t be more excited to get back to work and actually play the game of football. I am itching to get back out there."

The ankle has come a long way and Corral is back on track to be able to participate in the team's offseason programs as scheduled.

It seems as if the majority of the Panthers fan base is thrilled with the selection of Corral but there is a small portion that has their doubts and questions why they traded up for him instead of trading up a little earlier for Malik Willis out of Liberty. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III is a believer in the new Panthers signal-caller and sees the potential for him to be a successful quarterback in the league.

As head coach Matt Rhule already mentioned, this will be a process for Corral. Sam Darnold will be the team's starter to begin the season as Corral continues to develop into the complete package.

