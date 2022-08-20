Rhule Explains Decision to Not Play Mayfield, Darnold vs New England

Baker Mayfield will be named the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers any day now. Head coach Matt Rhule declined to officially name Mayfield the starter following Friday's preseason game in New England as it was not the best time to do so.

"Not yet. You know, not prepared for anything right now other than watching this tape," Rhule stated. "Like I said all along, when we know we know, and we'll announce something when it's right. Right now this moment is about the guys that played for me tonight."

Speaking of those who didn't play in the game, well, it's a long list of players. Several of the starters were out, including both quarterbacks competing for the starting job. He explained why neither Darnold or Mayfield took the field Friday night.

"The ones didn't play and those guys are both competing to be with the ones, so we wanted to make sure they had a chance. We didn't want to put one or two guys out there and play them behind the second offensive line. The second and third quarterbacks, really the third and fourth, they went out there and played behind the second offensive line. Just like we held Derrick Brown who didn't even play last week, we held most of the ones, except for maybe Tommy Tremble just because we needed some tight ends. We are so thin at the position right now."

Earlier in the week, Rhule told reporters that the plan was to play the twos and threes in this game for a variety of reasons. The starters got a ton of work in the two joint practices, several key players are currently banged up, and this was an opportunity to get a strong look at the near 40 guys who are fighting for a roster spot.

