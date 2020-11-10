Rhule is "Hopeful" to Get Jeremy Chinn Back This Week

Through the first eight games of the season, Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn put himself in a great position for defensive rookie of the year. He racked up 67 tackles (leads all rookies), 2 QB hits, one tackle for loss, five pass breakups, and an interception.

His value is through the roof because he can do so many things, play several different positions, and continue to play at a high level. This past Sunday, he missed a game for the first time in his short career due to a knee injury and his absence proved just how important he is to Phil Snow's defense. Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce caught ten passes on 12 targets for 159 yards, with a long of 44. Carolina used a couple of different guys to cover Kelce but none of which had any success. Chinn has played safety, nickel, corner, middle linebacker, outside linebacker, and just about every spot imaginable, but has focused a lot of his snaps covering pass-catching tight ends. Not that Chinn would have taken Kelce completely out of the game, but there's a good chance with him playing, Kelce doesn't haul in 10 passes or even eclipse 100 yards.

Knee injuries are always worrisome because it can go from something minor to major in a hurry if there's a setback of any kind. However, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule seems to be optimistic about Chinn returning to game action this week vs Tampa Bay.

"The fact that I thought maybe he'd play in the game in some sort of a role would lead me to believe that maybe he has a chance this week. But those knees, it comes down to swelling and all those different things. And sometimes it's out of our control. So I'll see tomorrow and Wednesday if he's able to do anything Wednesday at practice."

The Panthers will face a pair of solid tight ends from Tampa Bay -Cameron Brate and Rob Gronkowski. O.J. Howard is out the remainder of the season with an achilles injury. In the last meeting between these two teams, neither Brate or Gronkowski got on the stat sheet with a catch. Howard was the only tight end to register a catch and it was just one reception for 11 yards. Since that game in week two, Gronkowski has seen his targets go up each week and has caught 25 balls for 312 yards, and three touchdowns.

If the Panthers can get Chinn back this week, expect him to shadow Gronkowski all over the field. The Panthers and Buccaneers are set to kickoff this Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX.

