Rhule Lays Out Plan for Dividing Up the QB Reps

Sam Darnold took the first-team reps today for the team's first practice at training camp, but newly acquired Baker Mayfield got a healthy dose as well. Tomorrow, the two will flip flop the number of reps according to head coach Matt Rhule.

"The thought process being we want our guys to have the ability to work with the same receivers for the entire day," said Rhule. "Obviously, Baker got the install last night and this morning and he's out there trying to execute it. We want these guys to have some consistency at receiver for the first two days and then we'll start to mix things up a little bit more."

Mayfield took a few shots downfield and made some good throws, but did have his final deep ball picked off by second-year corner, Keith Taylor Jr. on an underthrown ball. As for Darnold, many of his throws were check downs and plays designed to get the ball out of his hand quickly. He was pretty sharp other than slightly throwing behind Ian Thomas in the back of the end zone.

Mayfield didn't care to talk much about how much of the offense he has down but did call the experience "unique".

Although many outside the organization believe Mayfield will be named the starting quarterback early on, the coaching staff wants this competition to play out through much of training camp.

"We don't have a timetable on it and I don't see it happening anytime soon," Rhule said. "We want these guys to have plenty of time to settle in, to learn, to go through different experiences. When we know, we know."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.