Rhule 'Not Ready' to Name Backup QB

Two preseason games are in the books and the Panthers are still unsure as to who will be Sam Darnold's backup.

PJ Walker got the starting nod in the team's first preseason game at Indianapolis and got off to a terrific start marching the Panthers' offense down into field goal range after finding Terrace Marshall Jr. for a 60-yard gain. On his 5th series of the game, he hit rookie tight end, Tommy Tremble, in the back of the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown. He did a nice job of extending plays with his feet but he did leave quite a few throws out there that he would like to have back.

Will Grier went 6/10 for 31 yards during his half of work but didn't have much of an opportunity to showcase what he can do. The coaching staff wanted to see more from Grier so after one series for Sam Darnold and the starters on Saturday vs Baltimore, Grier was inserted into the game and played through the first two drives of the 3rd quarter. Not only did he close the gap on Walker's lead but he may have surpassed him with a very crisp outing. Grier finished 11/14 for 144 yards while Walker only completed one pass on eight attempts.

Even if Grier is still considered QB3 at the moment, he sure is making it a tough decision for the coaching staff and GM Scott Fitterer, which is what they want. Monday evening, head coach Matt Rhule was asked about the QB order behind Darnold and if he is settled on a backup at this point.

"I'm not ready to do that yet. I thought PJ [Walker] was really good in the first game. I thought Will [Grier] came in and was good this game. The good news is it's a healthy thing. We'll go through this week and just kind of try to make some decisions as best we can. I'm trying to give those guys every day I can to give them as many reps as possible."

Darnold is expected to get more snaps this Friday vs Pittsburgh which could be "close to a good half of football", according to Rhule. If that's the case, that leaves just two quarters for Grier and Walker to split time at QB and make their final push for the backup job.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.