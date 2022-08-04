Rhule on Ikem Ekwonu: 'He's Got a Long Way to Go'

When the Panthers selected North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu with the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, fans across the Carolina's rejoiced having *potentially* found their left tackle for the next decade or more. Left tackle has been a revolving door in the organization for years, dating back to when Jordan Gross called it a career in 2014.

Ekwonu was widely regarded as the best offensive line prospect in the 2022 class and for a period of time, many thought Jacksonville would take him first overall. Somehow, someway, he slipped down the board and fell right into the Panthers' lap.

After going through each phase of the offseason program and with a week of training camp under his belt, Ekwonu is starting to get a taste of what life in the NFL is truly like. Talent will take you a lot of places, but in this league, you can't rely on talent alone to get the job done.

Head coach Matt Rhule spoke to this following Wednesday's practice, stating that there is a lot of work that needs to be done for Ekwonu to lock up a starting spot along the offensive line.

"To me, Ickey is a rookie. He's got to earn everything he gets and he's got a long way to go," said Rhule. "He does some things really well naturally. He's unbelievably powerful and talented. But there's a lot to this game. There's a lot of nuances and techniques, so he has a long way to go. He'll get there, but every day he's got to work."

When asked if pass pro is the main concern at this point in time for Ekwonu, Rhule responded, "I think it's all of it. I think it's also in the run game. [When] you're in college football it's a little different. A couple runs you can overpower guys, where at this level it's hard to overpower guys. You have to have great technique and block the different fronts that we're going to see. We've got good players on the offensive line, so we're not just going to hand him anything. He's going to go earn it and knowing Ickey, I think that's probably the way he likes it."

Are these statements from Rhule concerning? I don't believe so. We all know the hardest position to play in football, aside from quarterback, is offensive line. Whether it's going from middle school to high school, high school to college, or college to the NFL, the transition from one level to the next is always the most challenging on the offensive line. Guys get bigger, faster, stronger, and can flat out beat you with good technique.

With the camp that Brady Christensen has had so far, it could move Ekwonu inside to left guard to begin the year. He played the position some at NC State but has not taken a game rep there since the 2020 season.

"I feel comfortable at left tackle, but I always say if coach needs me to bump inside I'm more than willing to do it," said Ekwonu. "There's competition in every room, so everyone has to earn that right to be out there Week 1, myself included. Regardless of draft status or vet status, everyone's got to earn their spot."

