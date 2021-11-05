Rhule Provides Latest Update on McCaffrey and Darnold for Sunday's Game

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule spoke to the media briefly on Friday afternoon to provide injury updates on quarterback Sam Darnold (concussion) and RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring).

"We'll have to get through tomorrow," Rhule said in regards to McCaffrey. "Today was a walkthrough. Tomorrow is typically the day where we move around and go explosive so we'll see if he's able to hit full speed. He's obviously in good condition, he knows the game plan. I'm hopeful that Christian might play, I really am. With regards to Sam [Darnold]l I'm hopeful that he'll play too. He had a good walkthrough today. He has to clear the protocol and is still working on his shoulder but I think he looks good. I think the signs are positive, so we'll see what he can do tomorrow."

Rhule also stated that if McCaffrey does play, it will likely be in a limited capacity in that he won't see 50+ snaps. For Darnold, Rhule mentioned that it's a possibility that he could be up as the backup to P.J. Walker depending on where things stand with his shoulder.

The Panthers and Patriots are scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m. on CBS on Sunday.

