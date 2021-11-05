Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rhule Provides Latest Update on McCaffrey and Darnold for Sunday's Game

    Still some uncertainty for a pair of Panthers' starters.
    Author:

    Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule spoke to the media briefly on Friday afternoon to provide injury updates on quarterback Sam Darnold (concussion) and RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring).

    "We'll have to get through tomorrow," Rhule said in regards to McCaffrey. "Today was a walkthrough. Tomorrow is typically the day where we move around and go explosive so we'll see if he's able to hit full speed. He's obviously in good condition, he knows the game plan. I'm hopeful that Christian might play, I really am. With regards to Sam [Darnold]l I'm hopeful that he'll play too. He had a good walkthrough today. He has to clear the protocol and is still working on his shoulder but I think he looks good. I think the signs are positive, so we'll see what he can do tomorrow."

    Rhule also stated that if McCaffrey does play, it will likely be in a limited capacity in that he won't see 50+ snaps. For Darnold, Rhule mentioned that it's a possibility that he could be up as the backup to P.J. Walker depending on where things stand with his shoulder.

    The Panthers and Patriots are scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m. on CBS on Sunday.

    Read More

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_16754569_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Rhule Provides Latest Update on McCaffrey and Darnold for Sunday's Game

    23 seconds ago
    USATSI_17068840_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Patriots

    2 hours ago
    Untitled design (21)
    GM Report

    Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Patriots Game Preview

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16975662_168388579_lowres
    News

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/4

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17068731_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly - Week 8

    Nov 4, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-11-04 at 9.57.02 AM
    GM Report

    Quick Hits: CMC 'Pretty Limited', Darnold 'Extremely Limited', QB1 vs Pats + More

    Nov 4, 2021
    USATSI_17068836_168388579_lowres
    News

    Darnold 'Extremely Limited' in Wednesday's Practice

    Nov 3, 2021
    USATSI_16739782_168388579_lowres (1)
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/3

    Nov 3, 2021