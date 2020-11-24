Rhule Says Christian McCaffrey Remains "Week to Week"

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule continues to remain "hopeful" that star running back Christian McCaffrey will be able to play this Sunday when the team travels to Minnesota to take on the Vikings.

"We'll see if he can do anything Wednesday and just continue to take it week by week and see how he feels," Rhule said in Monday's press conference.

McCaffrey missed six games earlier this season due to a high ankle sprain and returned for one game before injuring his shoulder, which would put him on the shelf once again. He has been inactive for the past two games and has been fairly limited in practice. Rhule also told the media that the team has not had any conversations about shutting McCaffrey down for the remainder of the season to reduce the risk of prolonging his recovery.

Although the organization has not discussed resting him for the rest of the season, it might be something to think about if he is unable to play this week and the team falls to 4-8. There's no doubt he is the centerpiece of this rebuild and the Panthers must have him healthy moving forward.

We'll know more on McCaffrey's status for this week's game following Wednesday's practice.

The Vikings and Panthers are set to kickoff at 1 p.m. on FOX.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.