Rhule's Latest Gesture Shows Family Takes Precedent Over Football

Photo courtesy of Panthers.com

Since the day the Carolina Panthers hired Matt Rhule as its head coach, the impression you get of him is that he is a family man that is down to earth and is someone that players gravitate to. Of course, he was brought here because of his success on the field in rebuilding Temple and Baylor, but a big portion of those rebuilds had to do with establishing a winning culture and a family environment.

For the last several months, Rhule has been doing everything he can to begin to establish that same environment and culture here in Carolina, despite not being able to be around his guys that much this offseason. On Monday, Rhule made sure that the players know that family comes before football.

“They [Kawann Short and Mike Davis] showed up late because I gave them the morning off to take their kids to school for the first day or be with their kids virtually. I gave every coach, staff member, and player who has kids the morning off. I think they should be there for their kids' first day of school, they should have breakfast with them and help them get on the computer or drive them to school or whatever. I believe very much in family and I think being a father is the most important thing that I am and so I asked the players to please take that time. I made a point to the team about what a pro KK [Short] is and what a pro Mike Davis is, they did that and they were there for the beginning of practice pretty much, so they just missed like the first period. They didn’t stop at Starbucks on the way and get a coffee - they got there.”

Oftentimes, the wives of NFL players are put in a position of being the main caretaker of their children because of the demanding schedule the NFL players have and how often they travel on the road throughout the season. These women don't get enough credit for what they do, but at the same time, it kills these players to not be able to be with their kids, especially for special moments like the first day of school. Matt Rhule afforded them the time to be able to do so and that just goes right along with his resume of building a winning culture.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.