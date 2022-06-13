Skip to main content

Robbie Anderson Arrives for Panthers' Mandatory Minicamp

Robbie has made it to Charlotte.

Not seeing Robbie Anderson at OTAs wasn't that big of a surprise considering he skipped the voluntary workouts last year as well. Although with the new offense being installed under Ben McAdoo, it was an interesting decision on Anderson's behalf.

Over the weekend, Anderson raised a few eyebrows by posting a tweet that he has been considering retirement. 

The tweet has since been deleted, but it started to spark interest around the Carolinas wondering if the 29-year-old receiver would show up for the team's mandatory minicamp which is set for Tuesday through Thursday. Well, all of the speculation can be put to bed at least for the time being as Anderson posted a photo on Twitter Monday afternoon of his new No. 3 jersey hanging in his locker and another of the new facemask he will be rocking in 2022.

With about a month and a half remaining until the start of training camp, Anderson still has plenty of time to change his mind and call it a career but it seems as if he's going to continue playing as of now. Not attending mandatory minicamp does result in a fine for players.

