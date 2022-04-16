Robby Anderson Makes It Clear That He Does Not Want Baker Mayfield in Carolina

Rumors surrounding Baker Mayfield have swirled ever since the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. Teams like Indianapolis, Seattle, and Carolina have all at some point been linked to a trade that would land the former No. 1 overall pick.

Carolina made a run at Watson and reportedly even tried to enter the mix for Russell Wilson. After failing to come away with one of those two guys, the Panthers are currently stuck with Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker at quarterback and a draft class that is maybe the weakest we've seen in years at the position.

With very few teams needing a quarterback and it being obvious that the Browns want to deal Mayfield, the price tag should be relatively cheap. Honestly, Carolina and Seattle are the only two teams that I believe would consider adding a veteran via trade whether it be Mayfield or possibly Jimmy Garoppolo.

About a month ago, three league sources informed me that the Panthers are not expected to show interest in acquiring Mayfield. However, the Panthers will keep all options open. If the Browns are unable to deal Mayfield and eventually release him, then the Panthers may enter the mix.

In agreeance with much of the Panthers' fan base, wide receiver Robby Anderson does not want the front office to bring Mayfield in. Anderson commented "Nooooo" underneath an Instagram post that had linked Mayfield to Carolina.

During his four years in Cleveland, Mayfield posted a 29-30 record but did lead the Browns to its first playoff appearance since 2003. In that time, he threw for 14,125 yards and 92 touchdowns to 56 interceptions.

