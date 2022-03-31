Skip to main content

Robby Anderson Recruiting Free Agents to Play for Panthers

The Panthers starting receiver is calling for veteran talent to come to Carolina.

It wasn't the best season for Robby Anderson in 2021 as he saw a major dip in production after posting a season in which he recorded 95 receptions for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns. This past season, he saw those numbers essentially cut in half with just 53 catches for 519 yards and five scores.

Earlier this offseason, there were rumors floating around that Anderson would prefer to be traded to the Jets, where he began his career, if he the Panthers were to move him. The New England Patriots expressed interest in trading for Anderson at one point as well. After all, Anderson is still on Carolina's roster and is ready to help the organization get back on the right track.

Thursday morning, Anderson posted a tweet on Twitter calling free agents to join the Panthers, the team with the most cap space.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17117911_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Pre-Draft Offensive Depth Chart Projections for the Panthers

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
USATSI_17516272_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians Retires

By Schuyler Callihan18 hours ago
Untitled design (2)
GM Report

Ten Options for the Panthers with the 6th Pick

By Schuyler CallihanMar 30, 2022
USATSI_17208471_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Matt Rhule Believes One QB is a Top 10 Pick

By Schuyler CallihanMar 30, 2022
USATSI_17118254_168388579_lowres
GM Report

PODCAST: Diving Into Scott Fitterer's Answers - What's the Truth, What's GM Speak

By Schuyler CallihanMar 29, 2022
USATSI_17345475_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Cam Newton is Weighing Options & Remaining Patient

By Schuyler CallihanMar 29, 2022
USATSI_17442754_168388579_lowres
GM Report

D'Onta Foreman Fits 'Exactly' What the Panthers Were Looking for

By Schuyler CallihanMar 28, 2022
USATSI_17440830_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Fitterer: 'You Can't Stop Swinging' on Quarterbacks

By Schuyler CallihanMar 28, 2022