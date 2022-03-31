Robby Anderson Recruiting Free Agents to Play for Panthers

It wasn't the best season for Robby Anderson in 2021 as he saw a major dip in production after posting a season in which he recorded 95 receptions for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns. This past season, he saw those numbers essentially cut in half with just 53 catches for 519 yards and five scores.

Earlier this offseason, there were rumors floating around that Anderson would prefer to be traded to the Jets, where he began his career, if he the Panthers were to move him. The New England Patriots expressed interest in trading for Anderson at one point as well. After all, Anderson is still on Carolina's roster and is ready to help the organization get back on the right track.

Thursday morning, Anderson posted a tweet on Twitter calling free agents to join the Panthers, the team with the most cap space.

