ROSTER MOVE: Panthers Sign Two, Cut Two

The Panthers have continued to make roster moves as training camp continues. It was announced that the team signed CB Jameson Houston and DE Austin Larkin. Prior to this signing, Houston briefly played for the Browns after being signed as an undrafted free agent. He was waived on August 10th before he had a chance to suit up for them in a game. Luckily for him, the Panthers gave him another chance to show what he can do on the next level. Houston has a connection with Matt Rhule since he played for him at Baylor University. He will be replacing CB Cole Luke, who was released from the team as a result of the signing. Luke played in eight games with the Panthers last season.

Austin Larkin is another key addition to the roster. Larkin also went undrafted back in 2018 before having brief stints with the Falcons and Cowboys. Larkin saw some playing time last year in Atlanta, mostly in a special teams position. In response to this signing, the Panthers cut DE DeVonte Lambert. Here's what was said in a previous article about Lambert back when he was signed earlier this year:

"DaVonte Lambert initially joined the NFL in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn University. The 6'1", 279 lb. defensive lineman played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 11 games and started in five of them. During those 11 games, Lambert recorded a total of 14 tackles and one forced fumble. 2016 was the only year that he produced any statistics in the NFL. Lambert was waived before the 2018 season after being placed on injured reserve in 2017. This didn't end Lambert's football journey. He reemerged with the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL this past season and in five games, he produced seven combined tackles (one tackle for loss) and one quarterback hit."

As training camp continues, be sure to keep with with us for the latest Panthers roster news!

