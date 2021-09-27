Roundtable: Initial Thoughts on the C.J. Henderson Trade

Schuyler Callihan

Over the past 24 hours, it seemed as if the Panthers would make a move to strengthen the secondary, but I didn't see this coming. Acquiring C.J. Henderson is a huge addition following Jaycee Horn's injury. I am, however, a little surprised to see them move on from Dan Arnold. I understand he's not a top tight end in the game but I think he's going to blossom into a really good one over time. This trade tells me three things. 1. The Panthers want to win now. 2. Tommy Tremble is further along than they anticipated. 3. Donte Jackson's future in Carolina could be up in the air after this season.

Matt Welch

CJ Henderson just might have been the most athletic corner in last year’s draft. Getting him for this price could prove to be a steal. He registered an interception, a forced fumble, and six passes defended in a rookie season for a deplorable Jacksonville defense. With the right guys around him, I think Henderson can thrive. He was a Top 10 pick for a reason. It also gives Carolina a chance to build around Jaycee Horn and Henderson in the secondary for years to come.

Jason Hewitt

This is the type of move that teams that are serious about winning make. A trade for CJ Henderson is exactly what this roster needed after Jaycee Horn went down. I don’t think a 3rd round pick and Dan Arnold were huge sacrifices at all. As a matter of fact, I see this as a steal. I love this. The Panthers may be 3-0, but they are still growing. The Panthers are not taking any breaks on this momentum train.

Josh Altorfer

The Panthers seem to be all in competing for a playoff spot after an impressive 3-0 start. This move suggests that first-year GM Scott Fitterer and head coach Matt Rhule do not want to write this season off despite losing some key players to injury. Giving up a third-round draft pick might sting come April but this move is great for the short term.

Tyler Ball

I think this move adds roster depth. Henderson can play a role on all sides of the ball and seems like he would fit into the Panthers' defense well. While I think Arnold would have been a good mentor for Tremble, the game against Houston shows Tremble can adjust quickly to fill the role as starting TE. Overall, I think this would be a solid move for the Panthers.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.