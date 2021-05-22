Roundtable: Stick with Darnold or Pursue Deshaun Watson When Available?

At some point, Texans' QB Deshaun Watson will likely become available via trade. The All Panthers staff discusses what the Panthers should do when that happens.

There's a good chance that if the situation surrounding Deshaun Watson never transpired he would be a Carolina Panther. Owner David Tepper and GM Scott Fitterer wanted to make an upgrade at quarterback and proved it by throwing an offer to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford. In the end, they struck a deal with the Jets for Sam Darnold. There's a good chance that at some point this offseason, Watson will become available via trade. So this week our staff gives their thoughts on whether the Panthers should pursue Watson or stick with Sam Darnold.

Schuyler Callihan

GM Scott Fitterer will "be in on every deal" so with that said, sure, the Panthers will consider making a move for Watson but I don't think it will amount to much more than that. Sam Darnold seems to be the guy they want to move forward with and the last thing they want to do is ruin his trust with the front office by getting seriously interested in a trade for Watson.

Jeff Haseley

My gut says David Tepper will want to ride out his investment in Sam Darnold. Replacing Darnold before he even takes a snap would be a bad look for the team and Tepper. Plus, they would also have to deal with their decision to acquire a player with a questionable moral code. No, I don't think they will target Watson, nor should they.

Matt Welch

In my opinion, it’s too late in the game to make a deal like this for Carolina. They’ve already made a move for a QB, and they showed they’re committed to Sam Darnold by not taking a QB in the draft, picking up his option, and dealing Teddy Bridgewater. They would have to give up a heckuva lot to make a Watson deal happen, even with everything that’s happened off the field recently. Without the No. 8 pick, I don’t see a solid package that benefits Carolina.

Josh Altorfer

The cost to acquire Deshaun Watson was always sky high and now the price tag comes with a lot of uncertainty. The talent of Watson would catapult the Panthers’ offense into one of the league’s best but some key pieces would have to be dealt to Houston in order to make it happen. The team seems to have already fully committed to Sam Darnold by passing up on QBs in the draft. Scott Fitterer’s strategy thus far has been to add depth and stack draft picks. Parting with those to bring in Watson doesn’t seem to be a likely scenario anymore. Darnold is Carolina’s starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Blake Johnson

I’m sticking with the Darnold experiment. Not going to trust the Watson waters whatsoever and I believe Darnold will be able to exceed expectations after leaving the Gase regime. Darnold with this current team's weapons and ability to push the ball downfield will allow Joe Brady and company space to open up the offense. The other plus for the team is there’s no long-term commitment for Darnold. If it doesn’t work, you count your losses and move on. This front office is new and has some wiggle room. Stick to your guns and let’s see what Darnold has got.

Tyler Ball

I think Watson is off the table. Rhule won't want to have the off-the-field stuff become a distraction to what he is trying to build. Right now they’ve given Darnold the platform to perform well as a QB, it’s up to him now to prove the Jets made a mistake.

