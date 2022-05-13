Roundtable: Way-Too-Early Record Predictions for the Carolina Panthers

Jarrett Bailey: 6-11

Carolina doesn’t have the QB to will them to victories in close games. While their defense is shaping out to be one of the better young units in the league, the Panthers will find themselves drafting in the top 10, and Matt Rhule will be looking for a new job.

Jeff Haseley: 9-8

The eternal optimist has entered the chat. Remember in 2015 when Carolina's hopes were dashed when Kelvin Benjamin tore his ACL in preseason practice? The wide receiver room was a mere Ted Ginn, Jericho Cotchery, Philly Brown, and some guy named Greg Olsen. Nobody was expecting a 15-win season. NOBODY. I don't think 15 wins are in the cards in 2022, but I don't think all hope is lost. The Panthers have improved the areas that were problem spots last season, namely the offensive line and quarterback. They are getting their biggest offensive weapon back in Christian McCaffrey, plus their top pick in the 2021 draft, Jaycee Horn. Carolina was 3-0 with Horn and McCaffrey in the lineup, and Sam Darnold was a respectable NFL quarterback. If they can run the ball well and not force the passing game, this team will have a chance to have successful drives. The pass rush took a hit last year but the core is still in place with new talent replacing the old or departed. Hope springs eternal in 2022. If things come together this team can have a winning season at 9-8 or better. Start off strong and build off that momentum. The underdog mentality has proven effective in the past. Why not again?

Tyler Ball: 7-10

While Carolina made some big moves to build a stronger line in the off-season and draft, it will most likely take the first half of the season to get into a rhythm. I do think that these new players added to the line will drastically help keep players off of Darnold/other QBs in the future but the Panthers will face postseason-caliber teams in 2022, like the Broncos with Russell Wilson, Bengals with Joe Burrow, Buccaneers with Tom Brady twice, and the Super Bowl Champion Rams. 3/4 teams have played in the Super Bowl in the past two seasons. They still have problems closing out close games, which obviously needs to be addressed. While this season will be a rough one, this also means the Panthers will most likely draft in top 10 again which will have a stronger QB class to pick from if rookie QB Corral doesn’t work out.

Matt Welch: 9-8

The success of the season will come down to quarterback play and whether or not Christian McCaffrey can stay healthy. I think the defense will continue to hold its own and be in the upper half of the league. I think Carolina takes wins over Cleveland, New York and New Orleans to start 3-0 before falling to the Cardinals, 49ers, Rams and Bucs. They’ll take two wins over Atlanta with an L to Cincy in between before falling to the Ravens. They should be able to beat Denver but Seattle will somehow pull out a gritty win and so will the Steelers. Wins over Detroit and New Orleans with an L to Tampa in between will close out the season.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.